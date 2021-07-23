UrduPoint.com
Jadeja Hits Second Fifty As India Tour Match Ends In A Draw

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Jadeja hits second fifty as India tour match ends in a draw

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Ravindra Jadeja hit his second fifty of the match as India's three-day tour match against a County Select XI at Chester-le-Street ended in a draw on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara also batted as an opener on the last day, which ended early after a draw was agreed before the last hour.

By then, India had bowled 15.5 overs without taking a wicket after declaring just before tea.

Earlier, India's Mayank Agarwal batted attractively before falling just short of his fifty.

Jadeja faced 71 balls, including four fours and a six before retiring on 51.

All of India's fast bowlers got overs under their belt in what was a hastily-arranged fixture ahead of the first Test against England at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting on August 4.

The match came about after India captain Virat Kohli lamented a lack of recent red-ball cricket following his side's defeat by New Zealand in last month's inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton.

Brief scoresIndia 311 (KL Rahul 111, R Jadeja 75; C Miles 4-45) and 192-3 dec (R Jadeja 51) drew with County Select XI 220 (H Hameed 112; U Yadav 3-22, and 31-0

