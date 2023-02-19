UrduPoint.com

Jadeja Stars As India Hammer Australia To Take 2-0 Test Series Lead

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Jadeja stars as India hammer Australia to take 2-0 Test series lead

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :India spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned career-best figures of 7-42 to lead Australia's hammering by six wickets inside three days Sunday to bring the hosts to a 2-0 Test series lead.

Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox, teamed up with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss Australia for 113 in a morning session when the tourists' batting imploded, thanks to an overused sweep shot on a tricky New Delhi pitch.

The hosts romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session to guarantee them retention of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in the four-match series.

They have won their previous three series against Australia and are now close to securing a spot in the World Test Championship final.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, run out after a fluent 31, and Virat Kohli, who surpassed 25,000 international runs, stumped on 20.

But Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm with 31 in his landmark 100th Test to steer the team home with a winning four as wicketkeeper-batsman Srikar Bharat, unbeaten on 23, looked on.

Nathan Lyon took two wickets to return a match-haul of seven.

Australia, who also lost the opener inside three days, crashed from their overnight 61-1 to get bowled out in 31.1 overs after losing nine wickets for 52 runs in just over 90 minutes of mayhem.

Jadeja improved on his previous Test best of 7-48 to add to his three in the first innings.

Ashwin grabbed the remaining three.

Ashwin struck in the first over of the day to get Travis Head caught behind for 43, three balls after the left-hander hit a boundary to add to his overnight score.

Marnus Labuschagne attempted to take the attack to the opposition with the paddle shot and the reverse sweep but was bowled by Jadeja for 35.

David Warner's concussion substitute Matt Renshaw looked clueless against spin in his eight balls at the crease before he missed an attempted sweep, giving Ashwin another lbw.

Wickets fell like nine-pins and Nathan Lyon narrowly averted a Jadeja hat-trick but the bowler kept up the charge to wrap up the Australian innings, which started on a promising note near the end of day two.

Axar Patel set up victory with his counter-attacking 74 on Saturday, lifting India from a precarious 139-7 to just one short of Australia's first-innings total.

The left-hander put on a key 114-run eighth-wicket stand with Ashwin to turn the tables on Australia, who kept coming back with Lyon leading the bowling charge.

Lyon returned figures of 5-67 with his off-spin and was supported by fellow spinners Todd Murphy and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann -- both of whom took two each.

The Aussies suffered an early blow ahead of day two when star opener Warner was ruled out due to concussion after getting hit on the head in his knock of 15.

The third match is in Indore from March 1.

Related Topics

India Attack World Australia Lyon Indore New Delhi Lead Virat Kohli Travis Head March Sunday From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

13 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

15 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

15 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.