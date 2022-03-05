UrduPoint.com

Jadeja Ton Drives India To 468-7 Against Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Jadeja ton drives India to 468-7 against Sri Lanka

Mohali, India, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Left-hander Ravindra Jadeja stood unbeaten on 102 as India piled on the agony against Sri Lanka on the second day of the opening Test on Saturday.

The hosts reached 468 for seven at lunch after starting the day on 357-6 in superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali.

Both teams observed one minute's silence before the start of play in memory of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh -- the Australian greats who both died Friday -- and wore black armbands.

Jadeja, who recorded his second Test century, put on a stand of 130 with overnight partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 61, to pulverise the Sri Lankan bowling that came under fire on Friday in Rishabh Pant's 96.

Jayant Yadav, on two, was batting alongside Jadeja at the break.

The tourists remain a bowler short after Lahiru Kumara suffered a hamstring niggle on day one and has not returned to the field since.

Jadeja resumed on 45 and came out attacking to complete his fifty with a boundary off Suranga Lakmal, and went on to hit the only ton in the innings so far.

Ashwin reached his fifty in 67 balls but fell caught behind off Lakmal shortly before the break.

On day one, Kohli fell for 45 after India elected to bat first and the former captain was presented with a special cap for his landmark Test.

The match -- first of the two Tests -- is new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma's first as Test captain after Kohli quit the job last month.

