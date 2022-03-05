UrduPoint.com

Jadeja's 175 Puts India On Top In First Sri Lanka Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Jadeja's 175 puts India on top in first Sri Lanka Test

Mohali, India, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 175 and took a wicket to put India in command of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on day two on Saturday.

Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total before India declared their innings on 574-8 in superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 108 for four at stumps -- needing another 267 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Opener Pathum Nissanka, on 26, and Charith Asalanka, on one, were batting at close of play.

Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets while fellow spinner Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed one each.

Both teams observed one minute's silence before the start of play in memory of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh -- the Australian greats who both died Friday -- and wore black armbands.

India resumed the day on 357-6 and Jadeja put on a stand of 130 with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 61, to stretch India's dominance after they elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

He recorded his second Test century before lunch, surpassing his previous best of 100 not out, to ram home the advantage after Rishabh Pant's 96 on Friday.

Jadeja, who began day two on 45, went past 150 with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva and put on an unbeaten partnership of 103 with number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made 20.

Shami appeared to be struggling after being hit on the back by a fielding throw and skipper Rohit Sharma called his batsmen back to the pavilion, with tea taken early.

Shami returned to bowl the first over after the Indian team gave Kohli, who made 45 on day one, a guard of honour in the star batsman's landmark game.

Ashwin struck first with the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne as he trapped the left-handed opener lbw for 17 with his off spin.

Leg spinner Jadeja was introduced in the 25th over and on his second ball sent back skipper Dimuth Karunaratne trapped lbw for 28 with one that turned sharply from outside off to the left-handed opener.

It would have been three down when Bumrah bowled Nissanka through the gate but the delivery turned out to be a no-ball.

Bumrah, the team's vice-captain, made amends with the wicket of Angelo Mathews for 22 and Ashwin got de Silva for one as Sri Lanka slipped to 103-4.

Asalanka survived an anxious moment at the death when he was given out lbw to Jadeja but successfully reviewed the decision in his favour when the system showed the ball missing the stumps.

The match -- the first of the two Tests -- is new all-format captain Rohit's first as Test captain after Kohli quit the job in January.

Related Topics

India Century Sri Lanka Died Job Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Dhananjaya De Silva Rishabh Pant January National University From Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Pesha ..

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

40 minutes ago
 Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

4 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>