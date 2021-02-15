UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jaguar Car Brand To Go Fully Electric From 2025

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Jaguar car brand to go fully electric from 2025

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Jaguar, the Indian-owned luxury car brand, announced Monday that it will produce only electric vehicles from 2025 as governments put pressure on the business world to slash carbon emissions and consumers demand greener products.

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Mumbai-based Tata Motors, will invest £2.5 billion ($3.5 billion, 2.9 billion Euros) annually under its 'Reimagine' plan, which sees also the first all-electric Land Rover model hitting showrooms in 2024, JLR said in a statement.

Under its plan, JLR said it "will substantially reduce and rationalise its non-manufacturing infrastructure in the UK".

It did not say whether this meant job cuts were on the horizon, with chief executive Thierry Bollore simply telling a conference call that JLR was undergoing "massive digitalisation".

"By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand," the statement said.

Of its current seven-model lineup, Jaguar currently only has the compact SUV I-Pace as an all-electric vehicle.

JLR said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

"At the heart of its Reimagine plan will be the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar brands on separate architectures with two clear, unique personalities," the company said.

"As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy.

"Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme," the statement added.

Hydrogen is seen as a potential miracle fuel that could help the world's worst-polluting industries slash carbon emissions.

It is an abundant resource that gives off no emissions when it is burnt as fuel, although industry has yet to develop green methods to produce it.

Many major automakers already manufacture models using hydrogen fuel cells.

While regulatory moves are pushing automakers to shift to zero-emissions vehicles, consumers are also pulling them as seen by slumping demand for cars running on petrol and diesel.

- Electric acceleration - Elon Musk's electric car giant Tesla Motors last month reported its first annual profit following a big jump in auto deliveries despite the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic as it signalled confidence for more growth in 2021.

US car giant Ford meanwhile recently announced a dramatic acceleration of its investment push into electric autos and signalled deepening collaborations with technology giants on the increased digitisation of driving.

Ford's rival General Motors has set a target of having most of its fleet emissions-free by 2035 -- and auto manufacturers worldwide are on similar paths.

As for Jaguar Land Rover, Monday's announcement "is not so much an iconic moment", noted Peter Wells, professor of business and sustainability at the Centre for Automotive Industry Research.

Rather "this decision is a belated admission of the inevitable", he told AFP.

"The next four or five years promise to be highly challenging, and further large-scale industrial restructuring is likely," said Wells.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, itself part of Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said it would ensure "closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions".

Related Topics

India Petrol World Technology Business Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Job United Kingdom Elon Musk From Industry Ford General Motors Tesla Jaguar Land Rover Tata Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts â€˜Arabic L ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

1 hour ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

1 hour ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.