Jaguar Land Rover 'pauses' Russia car deliveries

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Indian-owned carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it was pausing deliveries of its vehicles to Russia, as an increasing number of companies react to the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

"The current global context... presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market," a statement from Britain-based JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The news was applauded by British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

"I welcome Jaguar Land Rover's decision to pause the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market," Kwarteng tweeted.

"There is now a rapidly growing number of companies and governments joining the whole international community in isolating Russia, both diplomatically and financially."Centrica, parent company of British Gas, said that it was tearing up its supply agreements with Russian gas suppliers, notably Gazprom.