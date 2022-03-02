UrduPoint.com

Jaguar Land Rover 'pauses' Russia Car Deliveries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Jaguar Land Rover 'pauses' Russia car deliveries

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Indian-owned carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it was pausing deliveries of its vehicles to Russia, as an increasing number of companies react to the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

"The current global context... presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market," a statement from Britain-based JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

The news was applauded by British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

"I welcome Jaguar Land Rover's decision to pause the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market," Kwarteng tweeted.

"There is now a rapidly growing number of companies and governments joining the whole international community in isolating Russia, both diplomatically and financially."Centrica, parent company of British Gas, said that it was tearing up its supply agreements with Russian gas suppliers, notably Gazprom.

Related Topics

India Business Ukraine Russia Company Vehicles Gas Market From Jaguar Land Rover Tata

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

28 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

28 minutes ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

35 minutes ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

35 minutes ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

35 minutes ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>