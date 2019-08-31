UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jaguares Make History In South Africa Despite Three Yellow Cards

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Jaguares make history in South Africa despite three yellow cards

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A Jaguares XV became the first Argentine rugby team to win a South African competition when they beat the Griffons 27-13 Friday in the Currie Cup second division final, despite three yellow cards.

With 27 Jaguares in the Argentina Rugby World Cup squad, the Buenos Aires-based Super Rugby side sent their reserves to compete in the second tier of the oldest national rugby provincial competition.

The South Americans triumphed in northwestern university city Potchefstroom although skipper Franciso Gorrisen and fellow forwards Santiago Portillo and Nicolas Solveyra were sin binned.

"We are really tired as it has been a tough couple of months here in South Africa, but we are also very happy to be taking this beautiful trophy back to Argentina," said Gorrisen.

In winning all seven pool games, a semi-final and the final, the Jaguares scored 78 tries, and improved on a seven-point margin over the Griffons from central city Welkom in the league phase.

After leading 17-6 at half-time, the Jaguares had to defend desperately before they made a lineout steal close to their line and it turned the momentum back toward the Buenos Aires team.

A tremendous rolling maul followed, enabling the Argentines to moved upfield and they were awarded a penalty try after a scrum infringement to take an 18-point advantage on 60 minutes.

Tomas Cubilla and Facundo Cordero scored a try each for the Jaguares and fly-half Domingo Miotti, who had some Super Rugby game time this season, slotted two conversions and two penalties.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Santiago Potchefstroom Welkom Argentina South Africa Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

2 hours ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

2 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

51 minutes ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.