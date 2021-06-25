UrduPoint.com
Jailed Belarus Activist, Girlfriend Moved To House Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus investigators said Friday that dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was dramatically detained after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, has been moved to house arrest.

Protasevich, 26, was arrested in May along with his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, when Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet to intercept their Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania as it passed over Belarus.

They are accused of helping to coordinate historic anti-government protests last year, which erupted after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in an August vote the opposition and Western leaders said was rigged.

On Friday, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on its Telegram channel that it had moved both Protasevich and Sapega to house arrest.

The committee said it had "found it possible" to do so because the pair had given "consistent confessions," are cooperating with investigators and had appealed their pre-trial detention.

After their arrests, both Protasevich and Sapega appeared in "confession" videos that their supporters said were recorded under duress and are a common tactic of the regime to pressure critics.

Earlier on Friday, an advisor to exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that he had spoken with Protasevich's parents, who told him their son had been moved to house arrest"But it's not freedom. It is a prison of different type. KGB people live in the same room with him," tweeted Franak Viacorka, referring to Belarus's national intelligence agency.

Sapega's lawyer Alexander Filanovich said on his Telegram channel that he expected her case to be "resolved positively in the near future".

