Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre has died, says Senegal

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died, Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said Tuesday. He was 79.

"Habre is in his Lord's hands," Sall told the television channel TFM, while local media said he had died of Covid-19.

Habre's eight-year rule of Chad, an impoverished, landlocked country in central Africa, was marked by a brutal crackdown on dissent in which more than 40,000 people died, according to investigators.