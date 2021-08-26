Jailed ex-Chadian dictator Hissene Habre to be buried Thursday

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who died from Covid-19 on Tuesday aged 79, will be buried on Thursday in Dakar, his family said.

At the time of his death, Habre was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity.

Habre would be buried in the Muslim cemetery of Yoff in the Senegalese capital, the family said in an announcement on Wednesday.

Habre seized power in 1982, ruling with an iron fist until he fled to Senegal in 1990 after being ousted.

His rule was marked by brutal crackdowns on dissent, including alleged torture and executions of opponents.

Some 40,000 people are estimated to have been killed, earning Habre the nickname of "Africa's Pinochet."In exile in the Senegalese capital Dakar, the former leader lived a quiet life in an upmarket suburb with his family.

But he was eventually arrested in 2013 and tried by a special tribunal set up by the African Union (AU) under a deal with Senegal.