UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed ICoast Opposition Leader Needs Treatment: Amnesty

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Jailed ICoast opposition leader needs treatment: Amnesty

Abidjan, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Amnesty International has appealed to the government of Ivory Coast to grant urgent independent medical care to jailed opposition leader Alain Lobognon.

Lobognon, who is also a deputy, was arrested on December 24 last year.

Amnesty said he was suffering from high blood pressure and had undergone surgery last year.

He was experiencing symptoms of malaria and had stayed in his bed for four days, the group wrote Friday in an open letter to Ivorian Justice Minister Sansan Kambile.

"According to information shared in a letter by his lawyer and wife, his current poor health is due to poor detention conditions," Amnesty wrote.

His cell was infested with mosquitoes and insects, the group added.

"As an opposition leader, Alain Lobognon fears for his life and would like to have access to his own independent doctor." Lobognon is an ally of former rebel chief Guillaume Soro who is a candidate for the presidential election due in October.

Lobognon was arrested just after Soro had to cancel his return to the country from exile in France when the government issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of attempted insurrection.

Another 16 members of Soro's party were also arrested in late December.

Amnesty said it considered the timing of these arrests "highly suspicious", adding: "The charges appeared politically motivated."

Related Topics

Election Poor France Amnesty International Doctor Wife Soro Ivory Coast October December From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

9 hours ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

10 hours ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

10 hours ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.