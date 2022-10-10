UrduPoint.com

Jailed Putin Opponent Kara-Murza Wins Council Of Europe Rights Prize

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Jailed Putin opponent Kara-Murza wins Council of Europe rights prize

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza is the winner of this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said on Monday.

"It takes incredible courage in today's Russia to stand against the power in place. Today, Mr Kara-Murza is showing this courage, from his prison cell," PACE president Tiny Kox said.

Kara-Murza, long bitterly critical of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed in April for denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and has now been charged with high treason which could see him imprisoned for two decades.

"The current Russian authorities -- without intending to do so -- have painted the portrait of a true patriot. Vladimir Putin's government sees such people as traitors," Kara-Murza's wife Yevgeniya said as she received the award on his behalf.

"Well, I could not be prouder of my partner, my best friend, the father of my children." She read a statement her husband had written to acknowledge the award from jail.

"With the start of Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, he launched a war on truth in our country," Vladimir Kara-Murza said.

"In Vladimir Putin's Russia, speaking the truth is considered a crime against the state." He said that he dedicated the award to other political prisoners in Russia and the money that comes with it would go into a fund for their families.

The prize is named after the former Czech dissident and playwright who became president of the Czech Republic with the fall of Communism.

The award comes after the Russian rights group Memorial was a co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Russia Europe Jail Wife Vladimir Putin Czech Republic Money April From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

3 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.