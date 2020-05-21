Jailed Trump lawyer released due to pandemic: AFP

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison to home confinement Thursday, an AFP photographer witnessed, as part of a push to stem the spread of coronavirus among inmates.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after admitting paying hush money to two women who said they slept with Trump, for tax fraud and for lying to Congress.