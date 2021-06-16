UrduPoint.com
Jailed Zimbabwean NYT Reporter Granted Bail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A Zimbabwean freelance reporter for the New York Times was granted bail Tuesday, three weeks after he was arrested over claims he helped two foreign colleagues enter the country fraudulently.

Jeffrey Moyo, who was detained on May 26, was accused of providing fake media accreditation cards to help South Africa-based NYT reporters Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva into Zimbabwe for a week-long assignment.

The 37-year-old was granted release on bail of ZW$5,000 ($59).

However, he was not freed as expected due to technical glitches by court officials, his lawyers said.

Tuesday's ruling followed an appeal against last week's decision by a magistrate to deny him bail.

"We successfully noted an appeal against the decision by the magistrate who denied Jeffrey Moyo bail," lawyer Amanda Ndlovu told AFP. "That court order was granted and issued out today by the High Court."The New York Times had said at the time of Moyo's detention that the paper was "deeply concerned" by his arrest.

"Jeffrey is a widely respected journalist with many years of reporting experience in Zimbabwe and his detainment raises troubling questions about the state of press freedom in Zimbabwe," it had added in a statement.

