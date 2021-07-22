UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Zuma To Attend Brother's Funeral: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Jailed Zuma to attend brother's funeral: govt

Durban, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa's jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma was granted compassionate leave from prison on Thursday so he can attend his brother's funeral, the government said.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court last month after snubbing graft investigators probing his presidency.

He turned himself in on July 8 at a jail in the eastern town of Estcourt, around an hour's drive from his rural Nkandla home.

His incarceration sparked riots and looting that escalated into the worst violence since the end of apartheid, killing at least 276 people, according to the official count.

"As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma's application for compassionate leave was processed and approved," the department of correctional services said in a statement Thursday.

It added that inmates were not required to wear "offender uniform" outside correctional facilities.

The funeral for Zuma's brother Michael is expected to take place later on Thursday in Nkandla, where Zuma is particularly popular.

Zuma's brother died aged 77 after a long illness, according to local media.

Inmates in South Africa are usually allowed to attend relatives' funerals -- a right denied to the country's first black president Nelson Mandela when he was in jail for fighting the apartheid regime.

Zuma's long-running corruption trial is expected to resume on August 10, despite his request to have the case postponed due to the pandemic and recent unrest.

After nine years in office, the charismatic ex-leader was ousted by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in 2018 over a mounting series of graft scandals.

He faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering, and has entered a not guilty plea.

He retains a fervent support base both within the ANC and among the general public.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Contempt Of Court Riots Nelson Mandela Jail Died South Africa July August Congress 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

11 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

15 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.