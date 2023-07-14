Roseau, Dominica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten debut Test hundred and a record opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma provided an imposing foundation to India's dominant 312 for two in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 150 at the close of the second day of the first Test in Dominica on Thursday.

Jaiswal's 143 not out and Sharma's 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of a Caribbean side hampered by the absence through illness of one of their main spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall, for much of a sun-drenched day.

Their opening stand of 229 is the highest ever for India in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.

It came to an end 15 minutes before the tea interval when Sharma, having just stroked a boundary to get to three figures, gloved a delivery from West Indies debutant Alick Athanaze for alert wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to dart forward and complete the catch.

Local hero Athanaze, who was called upon to do more work than expected with his off-spinners in Cornwall's absence, then showed sharp reflexes at gully to remove new batsman Shubman Gill off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Jaiswal and former captain Virat Kohli (36 not out) then played watchfully through the final session and survived a few anxious moments in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 72 which sets the visitors up perfectly on day three to further extend a lead which already stands at an imposing 162 runs.

With rain forecast over the scheduled final two days of the match, it is likely that India will be hoping to get at the West Indies batsmen in the second innings by the third afternoon as they pursue a comprehensive victory to get the new cycle of the World Test Championship underway with maximum points.