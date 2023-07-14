Open Menu

Jaiswal's 143 Not Out Puts India In Control Of 1st Test In West Indies

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Jaiswal's 143 not out puts India in control of 1st Test in West Indies

Roseau, Dominica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten debut Test hundred and a record opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma provided an imposing foundation to India's dominant 312 for two in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 150 at the close of the second day of the first Test in Dominica on Thursday.

Jaiswal's 143 not out and Sharma's 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of a Caribbean side hampered by the absence through illness of one of their main spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall, for much of a sun-drenched day.

Their opening stand of 229 is the highest ever for India in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.

It came to an end 15 minutes before the tea interval when Sharma, having just stroked a boundary to get to three figures, gloved a delivery from West Indies debutant Alick Athanaze for alert wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to dart forward and complete the catch.

Local hero Athanaze, who was called upon to do more work than expected with his off-spinners in Cornwall's absence, then showed sharp reflexes at gully to remove new batsman Shubman Gill off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Jaiswal and former captain Virat Kohli (36 not out) then played watchfully through the final session and survived a few anxious moments in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 72 which sets the visitors up perfectly on day three to further extend a lead which already stands at an imposing 162 runs.

With rain forecast over the scheduled final two days of the match, it is likely that India will be hoping to get at the West Indies batsmen in the second innings by the third afternoon as they pursue a comprehensive victory to get the new cycle of the World Test Championship underway with maximum points.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century World Cornwall Alert Lead Dominica Virat Kohli Jomel Warrican From

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

9 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

9 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

9 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

9 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

9 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

9 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

9 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

9 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

9 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous