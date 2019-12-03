UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jakarta Explosion Caused By Smoke Grenade: Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:41 AM

Jakarta explosion caused by smoke grenade: police

Jakarta, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :A blast in the centre of Indonesia's capital that injured two military personnel was caused by a smoke grenade, police said Tuesday, ruling out an attack.

"We're now investigating why the smoke grenade was there," Jakarta police chief Gatot Edy told reporters, adding that the two injured had been rushed to hospital.

"One of them was wounded on the hand and the other was injured on the leg," he added.

Responding to questions, Gatot said there was no indication of an attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

7 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

9 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

9 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

10 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.