UrduPoint.com

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Of Norway Wins Men's 1500m Olympic Title

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway wins men's 1500m Olympic title

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men's 1500 metres Olympic title on Saturday setting a new Games record of 3min 28.32sec.

The 20-year-old added Olympic gold to his European title as he eased home after passing long-time leader Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who took silver in 3:29.01.

Britain's Josh Kerr ran the race of his life to take the bronze with a time of 3:29.05.

pi/gj

Related Topics

Norway Kenya Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Race

Recent Stories

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

46 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.