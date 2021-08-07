Jakob Ingebrigtsen Of Norway Wins Men's 1500m Olympic Title
Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 PM
Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men's 1500 metres Olympic title on Saturday setting a new Games record of 3min 28.32sec.
The 20-year-old added Olympic gold to his European title as he eased home after passing long-time leader Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who took silver in 3:29.01.
Britain's Josh Kerr ran the race of his life to take the bronze with a time of 3:29.05.
