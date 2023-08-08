Jamaica, Colombia battle for spot in World Cup quarter-finals

Melbourne, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Two of the surprise packages of the Women's World Cup clash when Colombia face Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday with a quarter-final against England up for grabs.

France meet tournament debutants Morocco later, also in the last 16, as they look to avoid becoming the latest victim of a World Cup shock.

Jamaica are one of the feel-good stories of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Lorne Donaldson's side were in open dispute with their football federation before the tournament over conditions and poor World Cup planning, including a lack of warm-up games.

They had not won a World Cup game prior to this edition, losing all three of their matches on their tournament debut four years ago.

But they are on the cusp of the quarter-finals and a date with European champions England.

"We are going to come up and give it a good shot," Donaldson said on the eve of the last-16 encounter, which kicks off at 0800 GMT.

"Someone will be knocked out, like a boxing match, someone will go down.

"We're going to be the one standing when the game is over.

" Jamaica, ranked 43rd in the world by FIFA, are yet to concede in three matches and held Brazil and France to goalless draws.

But they have only scored once, in a 1-0 win over Panama, and must find a way to get service to their prolific Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.

Colombia will be slight favourites, having beaten Germany 2-1 in the group stage and ranked 25th.

Like Jamaica, they are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Their teenage Real Madrid attacker Linda Caicedo is undoubtedly the player to watch, having scored twice at the tournament, including a cracker against Germany.

She is set to be joined by fellow 18-year-old Ana Maria Guzman in her tournament debut, with defender Manuela Vanegas suspended after two yellow cards.

Coach Nelson Abadia has mentored both Caicedo and Guzman since they were 12 years old and has full faith they will rise to the occasion.

"I have 23 players and they are all very talented," said Abadia, who is renowned for sticking with the same starting team where possible.