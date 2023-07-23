Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win World Cup openers

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Perennial underachievers France were held 0-0 by Jamaica to make a frustrating start to their Women's World Cup campaign on Sunday, but Sweden and the Netherlands both won by slender margins.

France have never lifted the World Cup despite the strength of their women's domestic league and were defied by a battling Jamaica in the Sydney rain in front of nearly 40,000.

Herve Renard's side, one of the pre-World Cup favourites along with holders the United States and England, hit the woodwork late on and had more possession and chances, but Jamaica refused to fold.

The Jamaicans only made their Women's World Cup debut in the previous edition in 2019 and lost all three games, so this point was a precious first in the competition for them.

The only sour note was the dismissal in injury time of star striker Khadija Shaw for a second yellow card. She will miss their second game of the tournament against Panama as a result.

The Jamaicans nevertheless celebrated wildly at the final whistle and defender Deneisha Blackwood was paraded in the air.

The French dominated the second half but were ultimately undone by poor finishing and the courage of a side ranked 38 places below them.

Brazil play Panama in the same group on Monday.