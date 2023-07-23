Open Menu

Jamaica Defy France But Sweden, Netherlands Win World Cup Openers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win World Cup openers

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Perennial underachievers France were held 0-0 by Jamaica to make a frustrating start to their Women's World Cup campaign on Sunday, but Sweden and the Netherlands both won by slender margins.

France have never lifted the World Cup despite the strength of their women's domestic league and were defied by a battling Jamaica in the Sydney rain in front of nearly 40,000.

Herve Renard's side, one of the pre-World Cup favourites along with holders the United States and England, hit the woodwork late on and had more possession and chances, but Jamaica refused to fold.

The Jamaicans only made their Women's World Cup debut in the previous edition in 2019 and lost all three games, so this point was a precious first in the competition for them.

The only sour note was the dismissal in injury time of star striker Khadija Shaw for a second yellow card. She will miss their second game of the tournament against Panama as a result.

The Jamaicans nevertheless celebrated wildly at the final whistle and defender Deneisha Blackwood was paraded in the air.

The French dominated the second half but were ultimately undone by poor finishing and the courage of a side ranked 38 places below them.

Brazil play Panama in the same group on Monday.

Related Topics

World Poor France Sydney Same Panama Jamaica United States Sweden Netherlands Women Sunday 2019 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

30 minutes ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

45 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

1 hour ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

3 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous