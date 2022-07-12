UrduPoint.com

Jamaica Through To Women's World Cup, As US And Canada Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Jamaica through to Women's World Cup, as US and Canada win

Monterrey, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Jamaica secured a berth at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday, while reigning world champion United States and Olympic champion Canada stayed unbeaten in the CONCACAF W tournament.

Jamaica's Trudi Carter scored in the 26th minute, captain Khadija Shaw followed in the 59th and 70th and Drew Spence struck in the 79th as the "Reggae Girlz" defeated Haiti 4-0 to claim the last available semi-final berth at the tournament, and a spot in next year's global football showdown in Australia and New Zealand.

US reserve Kristie Mewis scored in the 90th minute to give the Americans a 1-0 victory over 10-woman Mexico, who lost Jacqueline Ovalle to a red card for fouling Rose Lavelle in the 73rd minute. The win gave United States the Group A crown.

Canada's Jessie Fleming scored in the fifth minute and Sophie Schmidt followed in the 70th to produce a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica and gave their team the Group B title.

Two-time defending Women's World Cup champion United States, Canada and Costa Rica had already qualified for next year's World Cup by clinching spots in Thursday's semi-finals, where the Americans will face Costa Rica and Canada will play Jamaica.

Panama and Haiti each finished third in group play to book berths in a February global qualifying event for three final Women's World Cup berths.

Marta Cox scored in the 43rd minute to give Panama a 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

The North American regional tournament is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

The winner of next Monday's CONCACAF final will secure a 2024 Paris Olympic berth. The runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another Summer Games qualifier.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Canada Ovalle Paris Panama Trinidad And Tobago Jamaica United States Costa Rica Mexico Haiti February Women Olympics Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.