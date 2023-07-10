Open Menu

Jamaica's Jackson Sets Fastest 200m Time Of Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Jamaica's Jackson sets fastest 200m time of year

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :World champion Shericka Jackson ran a world-leading 21.71 seconds on Sunday to win the women's 200m as she completed the sprint double at the Jamaican national championships.

Jackson, who was ranked number two coming into the weekend on 21.98 seconds, passed the 21.86 set by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Gabby Thomas in the women's 200m semi-finals at the US athletics championships earlier on Sunday.

Before Sunday, the old mark for the year was by St Lucia's Julien Alfred at 21.91.

It was Jackson's second world lead of the meet after running 10.

65 seconds to win the 100m on Friday at National Stadium.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second with 22.26 seconds and Lanae-tava Thomas was third with 22.55 seconds.

Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell ran a personal best and world leading 12.94 seconds to win the 110m hurdles title.

Broadbell, racing in a legal wind of 0.7m/sec, bettered American Cordell Tinch's 12.96 set in June and improved his own previous personal best of 12.99 set last year.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment was second in 13.12 and Orlando Bennett third in 13.19 seconds, the best of the season for both.

