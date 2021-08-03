Jamaica's Thompson-Herah Wins 200m To Seal Olympic Double
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM
Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic history here Tuesday, blazing to victory in the 200 metres to complete an unprecedented women's sprinting "double-double".
Thompson, the 2016 Olympics 100m and 200m gold medallist who successfully defended her 100m title on Saturday, bagged a record fourth individual gold after storming home in 21.
53sec, the second-fastest time in history.
Namibia's Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81sec while the USA's Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87sec.