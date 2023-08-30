Jamal Shah visits Aiwan-e-Quaid Building, sparks intent to elevate amenities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamal Shah, Interim Minister for National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday conducted a visit to Islamabad's Fatima Jinnah Park, where he expressed the desire to enhance the facilities at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Building during his tour.

During the visit, senior officials at Aiwan-e-Quaid provided him with an overview of the different amenities accessible within the building.

The Federal Minister also toured several amenities within the Aiwan-e-Quaid Building, which encompassed the Quaid-i-Azam Gallery, Quaid Public library, Auditorium, documentation center, as well as the Training and Research Center.

The Federal Minister conveyed his intention to enhance the facilities, aiming to transform the location into a more valuable space for the community's cultural, educational, and literary endeavors.

The Minister also explored Bagh-e-Shuhada, currently under development next to the Islamabad Art Gallery.

Among its various elements, the garden will include portraits of martyrs and a captivating monument, designed to raise awareness among people, especially children and the younger generation, about the sacrifices made by these heroes.

The Minister confirmed that a formal inauguration of Bagh-e-Shuhada is planned for September 6.

The proceedings will begin with an elegant ceremony, succeeded by a musical concert aimed at paying homage to the martyrs. Simultaneously, an art exhibition will be held at the Islamabad Art Gallery as a part of the tribute.