Open Menu

Jamal Shah Visits Aiwan-e-Quaid Building, Sparks Intent To Elevate Amenities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Jamal Shah visits Aiwan-e-Quaid Building, sparks intent to elevate amenities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamal Shah, Interim Minister for National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday conducted a visit to Islamabad's Fatima Jinnah Park, where he expressed the desire to enhance the facilities at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Building during his tour.

During the visit, senior officials at Aiwan-e-Quaid provided him with an overview of the different amenities accessible within the building.

The Federal Minister also toured several amenities within the Aiwan-e-Quaid Building, which encompassed the Quaid-i-Azam Gallery, Quaid Public library, Auditorium, documentation center, as well as the Training and Research Center.

The Federal Minister conveyed his intention to enhance the facilities, aiming to transform the location into a more valuable space for the community's cultural, educational, and literary endeavors.

The Minister also explored Bagh-e-Shuhada, currently under development next to the Islamabad Art Gallery.

Among its various elements, the garden will include portraits of martyrs and a captivating monument, designed to raise awareness among people, especially children and the younger generation, about the sacrifices made by these heroes.

The Minister confirmed that a formal inauguration of Bagh-e-Shuhada is planned for September 6.

The proceedings will begin with an elegant ceremony, succeeded by a musical concert aimed at paying homage to the martyrs. Simultaneously, an art exhibition will be held at the Islamabad Art Gallery as a part of the tribute.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Fatima Jinnah Visit September

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

52 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

2 hours ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous