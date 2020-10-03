UrduPoint.com
James, Davis, Propel Lakers Past Heat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

James, Davis, propel Lakers past Heat

Miami, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered Los Angeles to a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat that put the Lakers two wins away from their first NBA title since 2010.

The injury depleted Heat hung on as well as they could, but 33 points from James and 32 from Davis were just too much.

Davis, playing in his first NBA Finals, overpowered a Heat defense missing injured Bam Adebayo. He added 14 rebounds as the Lakers took a two games to none lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"He's a big-time player," James, playing in his 10th championship series, said of Davis, whose 14 rebounds included eight offensive boards. "He understands the position we're in.

" Davis made 14 of his first 15 shots from the field, finishing with 15 baskets in 20 attempts.

For the second straight game James approached a triple-double, added nine assists and nine rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 25 points and Kelly Olynyk added 24 off the bench as the Heat had to make do not only without Adebayo but with star guard Goran Dragic, who was sidelined by a left foot injury.

The Heat will try to pull back a victory in game three on Sunday.

The Lakers are chasing a record-equalling 17th NBA title -- but their first since their last appearance in the Finals in 2010.

Miami are playing in their sixth final in 15 years, having lifted the trophy in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

