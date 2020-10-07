UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

James, Davis Put Lakers On Brink As Miami Downed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

James, Davis put Lakers on brink as Miami downed

Orlando, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :LeBron James scored 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers moved to within one win of a 17th NBA championship on Tuesday with a 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat.

Humbled by Miami in game three on Sunday, James and the Lakers came roaring back in a hard-fought defensive battle that was finely balanced until Los Angeles pulled away in the closing minutes.

The win leaves the Lakers 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series, meaning they can clinch the championship with victory in game five in Orlando on Friday.

James started slowly but clicked in the second half to lead the scoring while providing eight assists and hauling down 12 rebounds.

Anthony Davis meanwhile finished with 22 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with a vital 15 point contribution.

Caldwell-Pope's tally included a three-pointer and a layup in the closing stages that put the Lakers seven points ahead with two minutes remaining.

Davis then drained only his second three-pointer of the night with 39.5 seconds left on the clock to give the Lakers a 100-91 lead and effectively seal the contest.

Butler, the 40-point hero of Miami's win on Sunday, was restricted to 22 points with rookie Tyler Herro adding 21.

Bam Adebayo, returning from a neck injury after missing the previous two games, finished with 15 points.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lead Tyler Orlando Miami Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

10 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.