James Rodriguez joins Olympiakos from Al Rayyan

Athens, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Colombian international James Rodriguez has signed for Olympiakos after being freed from his contract with Al Rayyan, the Greek club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Colombian international, who won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, joined Al Rayyan in Qatar from Everton a year ago but played just 15 games due to injuries.

"He's here, welcome James Rodriguez to Olympiakos and Piraeus," Olympiakos said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, Al-Rayyan said Rodriguez's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals in five matches.

The playmaker has also played for Porto, Monaco and Bayern Munich.