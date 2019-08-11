James Shera writes letter to Britis PM about latest troubling developments in IoK

LONDOND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :United Kingdom's (UK) Christian community leader James Shera has voiced deep concern over the latest interlinked troubling developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), besides using of cluster ammunition against innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian occupation forces.

James Shera, in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, "We are deeply concerned at several interlinked troubling recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir." He said, "We have noted increased ceasefire violations across Line of Control, additional deployment of 38,000 troops, heightened state-sponsored repression against the defenceless Kashmiris, and reports regarding attempts to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which define the residents of IoK and limit subjects like property ownership and state citizenship to the indigenous Kashmiris of the area.

"By abolishing Article -35, India plans to change the demographic structure of IoK. According to the Kashmiris in IoK, India has been systematically trying to alter the demography with ulterior motives.

"This would be a blatant violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir dispute and would seriously jeopardise regional peace and security," Shera remarked.

He further said that reportedly, there had been wide-spread anxiety and fear in the IoK.

"Hindu pilgrims for Amaranth Yatara, tourists and students have been advised to leave the IoK forthwith, which suggests that PM Modi led BJP government is up to something drastic," James Shera said.

The UK Christian community leader said political parties in the IoK had voiced their serious concern and expressed strong opposition to any legal or administrative measures aimed at changing the "special status" of the IoK.

James Shera said the Indian government had failed to clarify its position behind these extraordinary measures, adding the Indian government had also not taken any measures to calm down the situation.

He further said reportedly, in addition to the ceasefire violations across the LoC, in the latest provocation, Indian army had used cluster ammunition against civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of two civilians including a four-year child and a dozen injuries which was a highly condemnable act.

James Shera said, "No excuse or pretext justifies use of cluster bomb or ammunition. It violated international law and was in contravention of the relevant convention." The UK Christian community leader said the P-5 countries had a responsibility and vital stakes in regional peace and security.

"As a P-5 member, we must act and act now before it's too late," James Shera said.