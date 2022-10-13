UrduPoint.com

Jamia Al Azhar Rejects Fatwas Against Polio Vaccination In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Jamia Al Azhar rejects fatwas against polio vaccination in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Internationally acclaimed Al-Azhar University of Islamic teachings in an edict (fatwa) on Wednesday said the vaccination against the deadly Polio disease was a "religious, medical, and humanitarian duty.

" The Al- Azhar University dismissed the fatwas issued in Pakistan against Polio vaccination of children and termed it a violation of children rights and their families.

The fatwa went in to add that that prohibiting any vaccine that is beneficial for the children is against the Sharia.

The Al- Azhar also urged the people, relief organisations, countries to reach out to the flood affected people of Pakistan, whose livelihood, homes and infrastructure had been devastated in the recent floods.

