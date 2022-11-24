Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in revamped England front row for Springboks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Eddie Jones has overhauled his front row for England's Autumn Nations Series finale against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

The experienced pair of prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in the starting XV, with England anticipating a huge challenge up front from the ever physical world champion Springboks.

Vunipola and George impressed off the bench as England staged a remarkable rally to come from 19 points behind late on in a 25-25 draw with New Zealand last weekend and are among four changes to head coach Jones' run-on side.

Tommy Freeman has been selected for his first appearance since the tour of Australia in July, replacing Jack Nowell on the wing, while Alex Coles takes over from Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.

England (15-1) Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Alex Coles; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack NowellCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)