Jamieson Takes Five, Pakistan All Out For 297

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Jamieson takes five, Pakistan all out for 297

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Kyle Jamieson took five wickets as New Zealand dismissed Pakistan for 297 in their first innings at stumps on day one of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday.

Jamieson finished with five for 69.

Azhar Ali top scored for Pakistan with 93 while captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 61.

New Zealand, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, will start their first innings on Monday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

