UrduPoint.com

Jan 6 Capitol Riot Probe Focuses On Luxury Hotel 'war Room'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Jan 6 Capitol riot probe focuses on luxury hotel 'war room'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A "war room" set up in a luxury Washington hotel by advisors of president Donald Trump has become the focus of the congressional investigation into the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump strategist Steve Bannon and legal consultants Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman worked in suites at the Willard InterContinental across the street from the White House in the days surrounding the attack, in which Trump supporters stormed Congress to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

They and others are suspected of maintaining communications between the White House and groups involved in so-called "Stop the Steal" protests, according to a congressional resolution holding Bannon in contempt last week.

Bannon, who rejected a subpoena to testify in the January 6 investigation, was cited for his "role in constructing and participating in the 'stop the steal' public relations effort that motivated the attack." That included, the resolution said, "his participation in the events of that day from a 'war room'" at the Willard.

First established in 1847, the elegant Willard has long been a hub for high society, political powerbrokers and visiting dignitaries in the US capital, especially those visiting the White House.

The term "lobbyist" gained Currency in Washington, where people hung out in the Willard's lobby seeking to influence US presidents and other politicians.

Earlier this year independent investigator Seth Abramson, on his website "Proof," documented that dozens of people involved in trying to reverse Biden's November 2020 election victory over Trump were at the hotel in the run up to January 6.

They included Trump advocates like political tactician Roger Stone, one-time spokesman Jason Miller, campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

The House special committee probing the January 6 insurrection is examining whether people close to the White House, including potentially Trump himself, instigated the attack on the Capitol, which shut down for several hours the joint session meant to confirm Biden as election winner.

The Willard operation has also come into focus because of the explosive new book, "Peril," an account of the last weeks of the Trump presidency by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

They document how Eastman fashioned an extraordinary legal strategy for Trump to have vice president Mike Pence block Biden's confirmation in Congress on grounds of alleged election fraud.

(There has been no evidence to support significant fraud claims.) On January 5 Trump told supporters that Pence had agreed to block Biden's certification the next day.

But according to Woodward and Costa, in an evening meeting Pence rejected the pressure.

After that meeting Trump made at least one call to the Willard operation.

"After it doesn't go well for Trump, he calls in to the Willard War room.... He's coordinating this effort to speak for Pence," Costa said Monday on MSNBC.

Who Trump spoke to and what was said are not known. The January 6 committee is seeking phone records on communications related to what took place, and to interview others who were at the Willard.

Bannon is a key figure because, according to "Peril," in December he encouraged Trump to use the unsupported claims of voter fraud to stop certification on January 6.

In a podcast on January 5, Bannon predicted the next day would be momentous, successfully blocking Biden's presidency.

"It's all converging and now we are on the point of attack," he told listeners.

"We're on the cusp of victory.... All hell is going to break loose tomorrow." The Willard operation was not secret.

"We had a war room at the Willard Hotel, kind of coordinating all of the communications," Eastman told Denver radio talk show host Peter Boyles in May.

Abramson also documents a key meeting at another hotel nearby, the president's own Trump International, where on the night before the attack Trump's sons, Giuliani, several top advisors and Republican officials gathered.

But Woodward told MSNBC on Monday that the communications involving the White House and the Willard operation on January 5 were central to what happened the next day.

"Bannon and Trump realized that this is the point that they have to blow it up, and that's exactly what they did," he said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Resolution Police Washington White House Hotel Trump Woodward Denver New York Hub January May November December Congress 2020 Post All From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

9 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

9 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

9 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

9 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.