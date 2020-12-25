UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

January 1973: A Divided Britain Joins Europe

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

January 1973: a divided Britain joins Europe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :On January 1, 1973 Britain joined the European Economic Community in festive spirits following a decade of tough negotiations, though public opinion on membership was mixed.

For around 10 days, as part of a "Fanfare for Europe" gala, 300 sports and cultural events were held nationwide showcasing the EEC countries.

Membership had increased from six to nine, with Denmark and Ireland also joining alongside Britain.

The Conservative government's europhile prime minister Edward Heath described Britain's entry to the bloc as "very moving".

Football players from the three new states played against a team of players from the six other countries. Italy loaned a Michaelangelo for an exhibition, the Netherlands provided a Rembrandt. Only the Louvre spoilt the fun by refusing to let the "Mona Lisa" leave Paris.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Europe Paris Ireland Italy Netherlands Denmark January From Government

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit endgame: memorable lines from key players

4 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit deal

4 minutes ago

FM felicitates Christian community on upcoming Chr ..

4 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters: offici ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.