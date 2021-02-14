UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves First Vaccine With Olympics In Sight

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Japan approves first vaccine with Olympics in sight

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Japan on Sunday approved its first coronavirus vaccine, clearing the way for mass inoculations as the nation prepares to host the postponed 2020 Olympics.

"The health minister today gave a special approval to the Pfizer vaccine," the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Japan is now expected to put the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the arms of 10,000 to 20,000 medical workers from as early as Wednesday, before making it and other coronavirus vaccines available for more medical workers and the elderly from April.

The government is yet to outline the exact rollout schedule for the rest of its population of 126 million people.

Olympics officials have insisted that the Tokyo Games will take place even though Covid-19 continues to affect the entire world.

Athletes and other participants will be encouraged, but not obliged, to be vaccinated to take part.

Japan is now trying to secure enough special syringes that can extract the full six doses from each vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

More commonly used syringes can only draw five doses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Tokyo Japan April Sunday 2020 Olympics From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

47 seconds ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

57 seconds ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

1 hour ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.