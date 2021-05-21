UrduPoint.com
Japan Approves Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaccines

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Japan formally approved Moderna and AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, but the latter will not be used immediately because of lingering concern over very rare blood clots.

The decision comes just over two months before the pandemic-postponed Olympics, with growing disquiet in Japan about the country's comparatively slow vaccine rollout.

Nine regions including Tokyo are already under a virus state of emergency, with the measure now being expanded to Okinawa in the south.

Until now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech was available in Japan, after being approved in February, and so far just two percent of the country's 125 million residents are fully vaccinated.

