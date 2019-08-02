UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Approves Removing Seoul From Favoured Export Partner List

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:50 AM

Japan approves removing Seoul from favoured export partner list

Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Japan's government agreed on Friday to remove South Korea from a so-called white list of favoured export partners, defying warnings from Seoul that the move would have "grave consequences" for security ties between the US allies.

Japan says the move is necessary for national security, accusing Seoul of violating export rules, but the measure comes with the countries mired in a long-running dispute over World War Two forced labour in South Korea.

"The government at a cabinet meeting today approved a revision to the export control law... South Korea, the only Asian nation on the list, will be removed," Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

The decision comes despite calls from Washington for the two US allies to set aside their differences.

Seoul said Friday it would respond "sternly" to the "unfair" decision, with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyu-wha calling it "unilateral and arbitrary.

" South Korea is now the first country ever to be dropped from Tokyo's list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products that could be diverted to military use.

The move, expected to take effect on August 28, means hundreds of products listed as sensitive will be subject to tighter export controls, though experts said the effect would be more symbolic than economic.

It "will only have a limited impact on the South Korean economy," said Hajime Yoshimoto, senior economist at Nomura Securities, in part because Japanese exporters can obtain special permission to ship to non-white-list countries with simplified procedures.

Many major Japanese exporters already have that special permission, according to the trade ministry.

Related Topics

Exports Washington Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea August World War From Government Cabinet Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

10 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

10 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

10 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

10 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

10 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.