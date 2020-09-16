UrduPoint.com
Japan Attacker Muto Joins Eibar On Loan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Japan attacker Muto joins Eibar on loan

Madrid, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan forward Yoshinori Muto has signed a one-year loan deal with Eibar from Newcastle, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

"Eibar and Newcastle have reached an agreement for Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto to join the Gunsmiths on loan until the end of the season," the Basques said in a statement.

"The Japanese forward will wear number 12, and after training individually these first days, he will join the group next week," they added.

Muto, 28, who has scored three goals in 28 Samurai Blue appearances, joined Premier League side Newcastle from Mainz in 2018.

Muto, who scored just twice in two campaigns at St James' Park, joins fellow Japan attacker Takashui Inui at the Spanish top-flight side after the winger agreed to return on a three-year deal.

Eibar head to Villarreal in their second game of the season on Saturday after opening the new term with a goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo last weekend.

