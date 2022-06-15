UrduPoint.com

Japan, Australia Agree To Work For 'free, Open Indo-Pacific' Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Japan, Australia agree to work for 'free, open Indo-Pacific' region

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The defense chiefs of Japan and Australia on Wednesday vowed to continue their "close" bilateral coordination in what Tokyo called "regional engagement." A joint statement released by the Japanese Defense Ministry said Japan's Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo met his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Tokyo to discuss their bilateral relations.

The statement said the two sides "resolved to continue their close bilateral coordination in regional engagement, with the aim of contributing to a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific and maintaining the rules-based international order." It was their second meeting in less than a week. Earlier, they met in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Under its new policy towards Asia, the US uses "Indo-Pacific" to refer to the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Washington and its close allies, including Japan, Australia and India, formed a loose security alliance Quad to counter China's expanding economic and military influence in the region.

Washington has also formed a wider Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) which has been signed by at least 13 nations, including the US.

Tokyo said the defense chiefs also "reflected on the US-Japan-Australia trilateral defense ministers' meeting where the ministers affirmed their countries' strategic alignment and concurred to proceed with concrete and practical steps to ensure the security of the Indo-Pacific region."The statement added Japan and Australia will also "increase cooperation in the area of space and cyber."

Related Topics

India Australia China Washington Tokyo Singapore Alliance Japan Asia

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

48 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

1 hour ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

3 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.