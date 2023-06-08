Japan books 13.6 bln USD current account surplus in April

TOKYO,June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Japan logged a current account surplus of 1.9 trillion Yen (13.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, said a government report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry's preliminary information, the figure, in the black for the third consecutive month, was 76.

3 percent higher than in the same period last year.

According to the ministry, the country saw a goods trade deficit of 113.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 646.5 billion yen in the recording period.

Imports decreased by 4.1 percent while exports expanded 2.6 percent year on year, the preliminary data showed.