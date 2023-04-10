Close
Japan Books 16.6 Bln USD Current Account Surplus In February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Japan books 16.6 bln USD current account surplus in February

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) -:logged a current account surplus of 2.2 trillion Yen (16.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in February, the government said in a report on Monday, back to the black following a deficit in January.

According to the Finance Ministry's preliminary information, the figure was 2.3 percent lower than in the same period last year.

According to the ministry, the country had a goods trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen (4.56 billion U.S.

dollars) and a services trade deficit of 220.4 billion yen (1.66 million U.S. dollars), among key components in the recording period.

Imports and exports expanded 9.8 percent and 4.5 percent year on year, respectively, the preliminary data showed.

The report also showed that the Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, booked a surplus of 3.44 trillion yen (25.96 billion U.S. dollars) on the backdrop of higher interest rates overseas and the weaker yen.

