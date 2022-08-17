UrduPoint.com

Japan Books Goods Trade Deficit For 12th Straight Month In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 01:10 PM

TOKYO, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Japan logged a goods trade deficit for the 12th successive month in July, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the country's goods trade deficit totaled 1.44 trillion Yen (10.73 billion U.S. Dollars), in the recording period.

In its preliminary report, the ministry said that imports climbed 47.2 percent from a year earlier, while exports were up 19.0 percent in July.

