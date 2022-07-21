UrduPoint.com

Japan Books Trade Deficit Of 10.11 Bln USD In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Japan books trade deficit of 10.11 bln USD in June

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Japan logged a trade deficit in June, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the nation's trade deficit stood at 1.4 trillion Yen (10.11 billion U.S. Dollars) in the reporting month.

In its preliminary report, the government said exports climbed 19.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports increased 46.1 percent in June.

In 2022, Japan booked a trade deficit of 7.9 trillion yen (57.10 billion U.S. dollars) for the January to June period, the ministry also said.

Related Topics

Exports Japan January June From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

9 minutes ago
 Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

2 hours ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.