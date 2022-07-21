Japan books trade deficit of 10.11 bln USD in June

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Japan logged a trade deficit in June, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the nation's trade deficit stood at 1.4 trillion Yen (10.11 billion U.S. Dollars) in the reporting month.

In its preliminary report, the government said exports climbed 19.4 percent from a year earlier, while imports increased 46.1 percent in June.

In 2022, Japan booked a trade deficit of 7.9 trillion yen (57.10 billion U.S. dollars) for the January to June period, the ministry also said.