UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Boyband Star-maker Johnny Kitagawa Dead At 87

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Japan boyband star-maker Johnny Kitagawa dead at 87

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's leading boyband star-maker Johnny Kitagawa, who built an entertainment empire and broke records with his acts, has died of a stroke, his company said. He was 87.

Kitagawa was behind the birth of J-pop groups including SMAP, TOKIO and Arashi that dominated Japan's showbusiness industry and won adoring fans across Asia.

The Los Angeles-native started as a producer in the 1960s and held three Guinness World Records -- for producing the most No. 1 singles, the most No. 1 acts and the most concerts by an individual.

He collapsed on June 18 and died of a brain haemorrhage at a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday, his company Johnny and Associates said.

Kitagawa had been visiting theatres and studios just before his collapse, it said.

He spent his final days in hospital with performers and young popstars from his agency, it said.

Despite his huge success as a producer, he was dogged by allegations that he abused the young boys who flocked to his agency in hopes of stardom, though he was never charged with a crime.

He took legal action against the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine, which in 1999 published a series based on accusations of child abuse and sexual exploitation made by several boys under his management.

Related Topics

World Company Died Young Tokyo Japan June From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

10 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

10 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

10 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

10 hours ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

10 hours ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.