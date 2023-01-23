UrduPoint.com

Japan Braces For Heavy Snow, Ultra-cold Weather

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

TOKYO, Jan. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) --:Japanese weather officials warned on Monday that the coldest air mass of the season is likely to lead to heavy snow blanketing wide swathes of Japan from Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has said that an ultra-cold air mass flowing into western and eastern Japan between Tuesday and Thursday could bring disruptions to traffic as a result of the heavy snowfall and blizzards.

The agency has urged drivers to be vigilant in the snowy conditions, as well as people in general to prepare for the heavy snow and cold temperatures as soon as possible.

Water pipes could freeze and there could be power outages, the JMA said, adding that people living in areas where heavy snow is expected should stay indoors, if possible, rather than venturing outside.

Areas facing the Sea of Japan coast from northern to western Japan are expected to see heavy snow and snowstorms from Tuesday to Thursday, the weather agency said.

