Japan carbon pledge boosts hopes of ammonia backers

Tokyo, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Japan's pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2050 is offering hope to industry heavyweights pushing ammonia as the fuel of the future, but critics say the corrosive gas is still far from a clear-cut clean energy.

Burning ammonia, unlike fossil fuels, does not emit planet-warming carbon dioxide, and it is easier to transport than liquid hydrogen, also touted as a potential source of green fuel.

That has attracted the interest of a consortium of major Japanese firms, keen to launch large-scale imports into the country, which has few fossil fuel reserves and limited nuclear capacity since the Fukushima disaster.

"Ammonia is the cheapest and most viable option" for Japan, Shigeru Muraki, executive vice-president and representative director of the Green Ammonia Consortium, told AFP.

Formed last year, the consortium groups 70 major Japanese firms who hope to use ammonia first at coal power stations and eventually at gas plants too.

The hunt for greener fuels has new urgency after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy -- still heavily coal dependent -- to reach carbon neutrality.

Muraki believes ammonia could generate a tenth of Japan's electricity needs "before 2040."But whether the gas can provide a silver bullet depends a lot on future technological innovations, not least because most currently available methods for producing ammonia themselves emit carbon dioxide.