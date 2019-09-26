Japan cattle farmers fear US trade deal will be death knell

Tokyo, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :US and Japanese officials insist a hard-won bilateral trade deal will be a "win-win", but some Japanese cattle farmers fear the agreement could sound the death knell for their embattled sector.

Cattle farmers are already struggling to adjust to the terms of two major free trade deals inked by Japan in recent years -- the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and an agreement with the European Union.

But they fear the US trade deal will put much greater pressure on them.

"We were able to maintain a market for our products in competition with the TPP members, because our beef quality is good enough to compete, even if imported beef was cheaper," said Harumi Yoshikawa, an official in charge of livestock at an agricultural cooperative in Hokkaido.

"But American beef rivals ours in terms of quality and in that sense we are worried."Akio Kawai, 61, who runs a ranch of some 4,300 beef cattle in Shikaoi town in northern Hokkaido, said: "Politicians are not thinking about us farmers at all."He said he is determined to stay afloat "but others may think about quitting this business".