Japan court acquits ex-TEPCO executives over Fukushima disaster

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :A Japanese court on Thursday acquitted three former officials from the firm that operated the Fukushima nuclear plant, in the only criminal trial to stem from the 2011 disaster.

The three former executives from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) had faced up to five years in prison if convicted of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.