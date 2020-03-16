Japan court sentences man to death for murder of 19 at care home

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A court in Japan on Monday sentenced a man to the death penalty for the murder of 19 people in a stabbing attack at a care home for disabled people.

Satoshi Uematsu had not denied his involvement in the grisly 2016 rampage, one of the country's worst mass killings, but his lawyers had entered a "not guilty" plea, arguing he was suffering a "mental disorder" linked to drug use.