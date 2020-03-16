UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Court Sentences Man To Death For Murder Of 19 At Care Home

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Japan court sentences man to death for murder of 19 at care home

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A court in Japan on Monday sentenced a man to the death penalty for the murder of 19 people in a stabbing attack at a care home for disabled people.

Satoshi Uematsu had not denied his involvement in the grisly 2016 rampage, one of the country's worst mass killings, but his lawyers had entered a "not guilty" plea, arguing he was suffering a "mental disorder" linked to drug use.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Lawyers Man Japan 2016 Court

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

24 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

10 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.