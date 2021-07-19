Japan court sentences US pair to 20 and 24 months over Ghosn escape

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A Tokyo court on Monday handed jail sentences to a US father-son duo who helped smuggle former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in an audio equipment case.

Former US special forces operative Michael Taylor was jailed for two years and his son Peter given a sentence of 20 months over their role in the flight.

