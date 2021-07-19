UrduPoint.com
Japan Court Sentences US Pair To 20 And 24 Months Over Ghosn Escape

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A Tokyo court on Monday handed jail sentences to a US father-son duo who helped smuggle former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in an audio equipment case.

Former US special forces operative Michael Taylor was jailed for two years and his son Peter given a sentence of 20 months over their role in the flight.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

