Japan Decides Upper House Election Will Be Held On July 10

Published June 15, 2022

Japan decides upper house election will be held on July 10

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :An upper house election will be held in Japan on July 10, the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided Wednesday.

Official campaigning ahead of the election for House of Councillors, the upper house of the Japanese Diet, will kick off on June 22, informed sources said.

Kishida is expected to promote his successes thus far as the nation's leader during a press briefing later in the day, he is also likely to assert his determination to lead the ruling coalition bloc to a resounding victory in the upper house election.

